The Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA), which is affiliated with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has suspended its three members for their alleged involvement in the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to The Tribune report, the three members, who have been suspended are one each from Jhajjar, Hisar and Mewat districts.

HAWA state president Rohtas Singh issued the order via a letter to suspend three members Virender Singh Dalal in Jhajjar, Sanjay Singh Malik in Hisar and Jai Bhagwan in Mewat. They are secretaries of the district units in their respective districts.

“You are still continuing your activities with the protesters which is purely non-ethical and against the objectives, rules and regulations of the WFI. Therefore, the district associations are requested not to involve them in any activities organised on behalf of HAWA because they have been suspended and no activities will be conducted in their akharas/academies/schools,” the order stated.

The HAWA issued another order to ban Ajay Singh Dhanda and Jai Bhagwan Lathar who are sanchalaks (managers) of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Wrestling Academy at Mirchpur village in Hisar.

The Haryana wrestling body also mentioned that the academy and both the sanchalaks have been banned with immediate effect.

“The District Units of the HAWA are advised not to involve them in any activities organised on behalf of HAWA because they are having nursery/centre from Haryana Sports Department as well as SAI but misrouting the young wrestlers for their personal vested interest instead of giving them proper regular practice. Now they are taking the young children/wrestler at protest place along with them,” the letter stated.

“In spite of our earlier letter dated March 28, 2023, you are still playing your part very actively in non-ethical negative politics and anti-WFI and anti-HAWA objectives and activities,” it added.

India’s top wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past few weeks against WFI Brij Bhus

