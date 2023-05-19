BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges from Indian wrestlers, will be holding a ‘Jan Chetna Maha Rally’ in Ayodhya on June 5.

The rally is being held in Ayodhya, the epicenter of Hindutva politics, with support from local seers.

Brij Bhushan has been holding a series of meetings with saints and seers and reminding them of his active involvement in the temple movement.

He has also been closely interacting with Rajput leaders to solicit their support for him.

The rally, according to sources, is designed as a show of strength and is aimed at displaying the ‘immense popularity’ of the beleaguered BJP MP.

“It is a signal to the BJP leadership that any action against Brij Bhushan could earn the ire of saints as well as Rajputs since he enjoys their support in this part of the state,” said a BJP leader from Gonda.

On Thursday, Brij Bhushan shared a poster of the upcoming event on his Facebook page, saying that seers are “calling upon the public to participate”.

“Param poojya sant mahapurushon ka aavhahan, 5 June Ayodhya chalo, Jan chetna maharally, sathiyon apka Ayodhya me swagat hai (Respected saints request your presence in Ayodhya on 5 June for Jan Chetna Maha Rally),” Singh wrote.

Brij Bhushan’s representative Sanjeev Singh said that arrangements for the rally are being made by the MP’s team, but it is being held under the leadership of saints and seers.

“Saints from across the country, especially north India, social outfits and jurists and advisers are being invited. Social groups of all castes and communities are being invited. Saints from across Ayodhya, MP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, etc., are being invited. The invites are being sent by the saints themselves, we are only making arrangements,” he said.

Sanjeev Singh said all from Ayodhya’s akharas will attend the rally, including Mahant Gyan Das, head of one of the four pattis (streams or schools) of the famous Hanumangarhi temple of Ayodhya.

Raju Das of the Hanumangarhi temple will also be present, he added.

