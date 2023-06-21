INDIASPORTS

WFI elections postponed yet again, voting now on July 11: Sources

In a latest development, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election has been rescheduled again and the voting will now take place on July 11, sources said.

However, the Returning Officer is yet to confirm the latest development and more details are awaited.

Earlier, returning officer, retired high court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar had announced that the WFI will be held on July 6.

Before that, the WFI ad-hoc committee had stated that elections will take place on July 4.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment by India’s top wrestlers, has completed three tenures (12 years) in office in March this year.

