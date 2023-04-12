After requesting to train in Kyrgyzstan and Poland earlier, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who led a protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, have now refused to go, till the committee submits its report on wrestling federation and Singh is sacked, sources told IANS.

“They (Bajrang, Vinesh) are really upset with the way things have been handled so far. Now they are saying that they will not train till the committee submits its report and Brij Bhushan is sacked,” sources added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has approved wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat’s request for an International training camp.

While Bajrang requested to train in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan for 16 days, Vinesh requested to train at the Olympic Preparation Center in Spala (Poland) for 11 days.

“The financial assistance will cover athletes’ Air Tickets, Camp Expenses including the cost of training, boarding, and lodging, and miscellaneous costs such as Airport Transfer, Insurance and Internal travel, out of pocket allowance among other expenses.

“TOPS will also cover expenses for Vinesh’s sparring partner – Sangeeta Phogat and physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil and Bajrang’s coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Aanand Kumar, and Strength and Conditioning expert Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan,” the statemed had said.

However, according to reports, the change in mind has also miffed the SAI.

