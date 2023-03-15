The World Food Programme (WFP) has committed 7 billion shillings (about $54 million) as relief assistance to help nearly 940,300 people facing severe drought in 10 counties in Kenya.

Lauren Landis, WFP country director for Kenya, said on Wednesday that the food and cash will be distributed under the Lisha Jamii (protect family) Phase II programme between April and September.

“The second phase is worth 7 billion shillings and we hope to make it 10 billion shillings. This is substantial, but we still need more,” Landis said in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, during a meeting with Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Landis added the ongoing nutrition programme for children and lactating mothers will continue, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, the WFP representative announced the arrival of 25 metric ton of wheat and 16 metric ton of sorghum at the Mombasa Port due next week.

Gachagua said the government is working with other partners to save lives and livelihoods.

“We have missed five consecutive rain seasons. This is the longest drought in 40 years. We have over 5.3 million Kenyans facing starvation; we have lost 2.5 million herds of livestock; thousands of children are malnourished; it is that bad,” Gachagua added.

He requested more partnerships in water supply, livestock feeding, nutrition rations for children as well as expectant and lactating mothers, and dialogue and peace-building in conflict areas.

Gachagua pointed out that food provision, including for schools, will not only save lives but also help children to learn instead of picking guns and engaging in rustling.

A return of the WFP school feeding programme, which ended in 2017, was discussed as the country works on long-term solutions to food security by mitigating the impact of climate change.

