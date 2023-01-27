LIFESTYLEWORLD

WFP secures $71mn to address food crisis in Africa

NewsWire
0
0

The World Food Programme (WFP) said it has received a $71.44 million donation from the European Union to tackle the food crisis in 11 countries in eastern and southern Africa.

WFP said the funds received through its humanitarian aid department have been immediately put to work to address the unprecedented needs caused by the global effects of the war in Ukraine, climate shocks, conflict, and economic pressures, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Targeting 11 countries, the contribution allows WFP to provide life-saving assistance at a time when humanitarian needs continue to soar,” it said in a statement issued in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The special funding will be used for WFP’s operations in DRC, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

WFP said much of the funding will go towards meeting the basic food and nutrition needs of millions of people across eastern and southern Africa.

“This includes, among other emergencies, the millions of people in need of assistance in Sudan, those affected by conflict in northern Mozambique, and Burundian and Congolese refugees in Tanzania,” it said.

20230127-133403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shelter home inmate gang-raped in UP, three held

    AAP to make ‘CBI not naming Sisodia’ trump card for MCD...

    ‘Maarich’ debutant Seerat Kapoor on b’day: Year has been a roller...

    After two years, Lucknow churches ready for Christmas celebrations