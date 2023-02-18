LIFESTYLEWORLD

WFP secures fund to help over 2mn food insecure people in South Sudan

NewsWire
0
0

A contribution of $288.5 million from the American government, through the US Agency for International Development, will help support more than two million of the most food-insecure people in South Sudan with life-saving food and nutrition assistance through the 2023 lean season, the World Food Program (WFP) said.

“This generous contribution comes at a critical time as we race to dispatch food assistance to the most remote areas ahead of the lean season. Receiving funding in advance means we can act earlier to prevent families from falling into more severe levels of acute hunger when shocks strike,” Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP’s Country Director in South Sudan, said in a statement.

South Sudan is facing one of its hungriest years since independence with 7.76 million people expected to be in crisis or worse levels of hunger, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The lean season — the period between household food stocks running out and the next harvest — falls between April and August in South Sudan.

McGroarty said a fourth year of record flooding, rising costs of food and energy, and ongoing conflict are disrupting lives and livelihoods and threatening to push millions of families further into hunger.

As the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance grows, sustainable funding from donors is more critical than ever to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, read the statement.

20230218-124005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Halsey tagged ‘paedophile’ for kissing underage fans in the mouth

    Director-actor Sasikumar relocates to native place near Madurai

    Sajid: As long as I’m alive, will work hard so people...

    Arshi Khan: Female actors have equal pay on small screen