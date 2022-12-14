While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his cool in the Assembly over the Saran liquor tragedy, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav also went on the offensive, attacking the BJP for remaining “silent” while being in power.

“The BJP has nothing to do with liquor ban in Bihar. Its leaders are only doing politics. They were silent when liquor tragedies happened during their tenure. Someone asked them about what they did when they were in power. What happened when liquor consignments were recovered from the house of minister under the BJP quota in NDA government? Do they have any answers?” he asked.

“Liquor tragedies happened at a time when it was not prohibited in Bihar. BJP was in power for 15 years in Bihar. What did they do for the people of Bihar?” he asked.

Liquor Prohibition Minister Sunil Kumar said: “The deaths have happened in Saran due to spurious liquor. We have arrested 3 persons in this connection and raids are currently underway to nab other accused.”

“The British government had also made laws and was violated. Some people in Bihar are violating liquor prohibition law. Our government is on the toes and effectively implementing the law,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar lost his cool as he hit out against BJP legislators.

“You (BJP) people were in favour or not when the liquor prohibition law was implemented in Bihar. What happened now? You are doing the dirtiest work now. You are instrumental behind liquor tragedies in Bihar. I did the right thing and left you. Remove them from here. They are talking in favour of liquor. We cannot tolerate this…,” he said pointing fingers to BJP legislators.

His outburst came after BJP MLAs were protesting on the second day of winter session. The BJP members approached Speaker Awadhesh Narayan Singh’s podium even as he repeatedly asked them to go back to their seats.

Meanwhile, the toll in the Saran liquor tragedy has reached 20 while five persons are critically ill and battling for their lives in hospitals.

