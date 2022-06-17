New Delhi, June 17 (IANSlife) Although father’s never express it, they need a pat on the back for being their amazing self! What better way to show your gratitude than by giving him a gift that shows you care, know his likes and dislikes, and that you made an effort to make him feel special. Though nothing beats quality time spent with your father on Father’s Day, these gifts for dad show that a little bit can go a long way.

Fashionable Picks

1. Jimmy Choo: A pair of classy Jimmy Choo’s go a long way. These eye-catching pieces are definitely going to increase your brownie points with your father.

2. COACH: Global fashion house COACH has some exciting offerings that can be gifted, from Backpacks, Hybrid crossbody bags, and Fanny bags to wallets and cardholders.

3. TUMI: The brand’s ultra-refined collection! Featuring high-end innovative and multifunctional designs is an ideal gift idea for fathers who are multi-taskers and frequent travellers. With sophisticated details, elegant curves and thoughtful design, these bags and luggage items are a perfect gift for dad.

4. ALDO: Watches, Belts, bracelets, Wallets, Laptop Bags, Backpacks, Crossbody to footwear ranging from Loafers, Sneakers, Dress Shoes, Sandals, and Boots which enhance your father’s style quotient.

5. PROLINE: Help your father take his first step towards fitness with the newest Street Style collection by Proline. For the fashion-forward and fitness enthusiast fathers out there, select from an exciting range of product offerings inclusive of track pants, shorts, and T-shirts.

6. Skechers GOrun Consistent-Traceur: This well-cushioned lace-up pair of shoes has Ortholite foam technology insole layer, providing long-term cushioning. The responsive ULTRA LIGHT cushioning midsole and mesh fabric and synthetic upper offer an incredibly responsive workout shoe.

Priced at Rs 9,499/- Available on https://www.skechers.in/go-run-consistent—traceur/220082ID-BKW.html

7. Michael Kors: Father’s Day is just around the corner and the day to pamper the first superhero of your life is almost here. Explore the Michael Kors Men’s Spring Summer 2022 collection and let your dad select his favorites! For the fashion-forward dads, select from a range of jackets, shoes, bags, and watches to add the best selects to their wardrobe.

8. FILA: For the fathers out there who love their morning workout routines as well as some chunky kicks, opt for the best of FILA! From the classic Disruptors with a twist to the latest Motorsport Collection, the Spring Summer 2022 collection is perfect to spoil the first man in your life!

9. VANS: This Father’s Day ‘Keep it young’ gift your father some stylish and functional kicks for the fashion-forward fathers. The SS’22 collection offers a vast selection of sneakers for dads who love to stay in trend! The collection in India ranges from Platform Shoes, Classic Shoes to High, Low Top Shoes, and Surfing Shoes that are available for everyone. This Father’s Day do not let your father compromise on comfort and style.

10. Woodland’s assorted reversible formal belt gift pack: A unique gift box of leather belts, each made of rich leather and adjustable in size. The belt has a tapering end, a polished metal pin-buckle, and a reversible leather strap with two buckles.

Priced at Rs. 3595 Available online

11. Humanitive: Father’s Day Classic: Humanitive has launched a Remembrance collection for the special man in your life to know how much they mean to you by showering them with love, kind words, and meaningful gifts. Let’s celebrate them with a gift that also gives back.

Priced at Rs 3200, Available on www.humanitive.in

12. EMPORIO ARMANI: For the Fathers with a refined taste, explore the Father’s Day edit by Emporio Armani. From gifting the classics to gifting the first man in your life the best of Emporio with a twist, the luxe brand has something in store for all the types of fathers out there.

13. Faceted Gold Band Men’s Ring from DiAi Designs: The intricate detailing of this band style is like the various facets of a man. This simple look is great for a man who doesn’t like to make a statement.

Priced at Rs 23,94026,775 Available on DiAi Designs

14. Lounge Essentials by XYXX: From joggers to shorts, pajamas to boxers, XYXX crafts products in the comfiest cotton-rich fabric and cut into an easy, contemporary style.

Priced at Rs 699 Available on https://xyxxcrew.com/collections/fathers-day-special

15. Chopard’s L.U.C XPS 1860 Officer timepiece: The new L.U.C XPS 1860 Officer timepiece harbors a wealth of secrets and symbols. On one side, is an exceptionally refined 18-carat hand-guilloché dial. On the other, an equally guilloché officer-type back cover that opens to reveal the ultra-thin 3.30 mm L.U.C 96.01-L movement. Thus equipped with the first Chopard Manufacture caliber presented in 1997, endowed with Chopard Twin technology and a 22-carat gold micro-rotor, the L.U.C XPS 1860 Officer model epitomizes all the elegance and fine craftsmanship of Chopard Haute Horlogerie. This 50-piece limited edition timepiece featuring a 40 mm-diameter case crafted in ethical 18-carat yellow gold and framing a Forest Green dial is chronometer-certified and bears the Poinçon de Genève quality hallmark. It adorns the wrist of contemporary gentlemen with both distinction and discretion.

Priced at Rs 699 Available on:

16. Birkenstock: For the occasion, the Men’s collection introduces a grained upper for their popular and minimalistic styles Arizona, Nagoya, and Kyoto, which boasts a striking yet natural design. A premium leather exclusively made from neck parts of southern German bull hides. Since it’s a non-split material, it is hard-wearing and soft at the same time. The high-quality, soft nubuck leather in combination with the minimalistic and contemporary look of the styles creates a seamless silhouette that elevates everyday wear, without sacrificing comfort.

Priced at Rs 8,990 Available on www.birkenstock.in

17. Ted Baker’s Phileap Recycled Paper Bag

A two-strap bag, this is perfect for carrying items to work, on holiday, and anywhere else where you may need more essentials than usual. It is fashioned from premium quality material and is sure to last for a long time.

Priced at Rs 21,000 Available on https://www.thecollective.in

18. Gold-Tone Handcrafted Brooch And Cufflinks Set: A suave set of gold-toned handcrafted brooch & cufflinks for men, to add a dash of glamour and charm to the look.

Priced at Rs 2499 Available on JAYPORE stores or shop online at www.jaypore.com

19. Dom Messenger Bag: Dom shows a playful take on the essential messenger silhouette with this hand-painted blue and white piece. The double flaps decorate this design, while artwork showing adventure adds an ultra-cool finish. Sling yours over your shoulder with a tailored blazer or a rider’s jacket for a fashionable on-the-go look.

20. Man Arden Socks Range: With the recent launch of Man Arden’s luxury-style socks, you can simplify your gift-giving this Father’s Day. This new edition with a diverse range of styles covers everything from office wear to gym wear to trying something new.

Priced at Rs 499 Website: https://www.manarden.com/

21. Men of Platinum: A statement in fluidity, this interwoven design with hints of rose gold, is crafted in unwavering platinum that retains its shape through years of wear. Much like the men whose resilience stands tall in the face of the unforeseen, leading with incomparable inner strength.

22. Vogue Eyewear’s V04220S: Reinventing classic design in a modern key, soft-angle geometries, and crafted 360°metalwork shape the streamlined look of this stylish men’s sun frame. Playing up heritage-inspired metal tones with crafted laser V-pattern rim finishes and contemporary angles, the distinctive flat upper bar and double bridge design comes in a selection of always cool metal tones, with total black, new copper antique or silver frames, and dark or polar lenses, for Passepartout style that never fails to make its mark.

Priced at Rs 10,032 Availability at leading optical stores, Sunglass Hut, and online portals like Amazon India, AJIO, Nykaa, and TataCliQ.

23. Brown Croco Effect Men’s Wallet by Rosso Brunello: Designed Out Of Genuine Leather, This Is Both Compact And Stylish With Its Easy To Organise Compartments, Card Slots, and Pocket. Subtle Branding On Its Front Adds The Much Needed Charm To Its Overall Look.

Priced at Rs 2,499 Available online

24. Timeless jewelry by Diamond Cubik: We all share an intense connection with our fathers and treasuring the bond of gold requires something just as exquisite as your relationship with your dad. And what better than actual gold or diamond-studded cuff links, broaches, or bracelets designed to perfection by Diamond Cubik. Celebrating your precious bond with your father and making your moments special with an array of timeless pieces to help you show gratitude to your father.

25. Dapper Cuff Link Box: Almost all fathers own pairs of cufflinks that they might wear daily or for special occasions. Help them organise these cuff links with ease with the Dapper Cuff Link Box, a simple yet stylish genuine leather box. With the soft lining preventing the cufflinks from any scratches, it can hold up to 16 pairs. The best part about this box is that it comes in branded gift box packaging, saving you the time to gift wrap it.

Priced at Rs 3,545 Colours available in Navy, Tangerine, Brown. To purchase visit www.theleatherstory.com26. Doppio: A product for some bold and classic look. The bag has a flap-over buckle strap on the front and one large zipper pocket at back. It offers one large size inner compartment with a small, padded file organiser, which comes with a secure clip.

Priced at Rs. 2890 Available on Rashki

27. Daniel Wellington’s watch: Featuring an upgraded 10 ATM water-resistant watch head and an all-new strap made from a synthetic rubber called FKM. Available with contrasting rose gold or silver accents that give the timepiece its bold and eye-catching edge. Designed for an active lifestyle, a statement piece that combines style and functionality.

Priced at Rs 21,199 Available here

28. Izzari by Aanchal Jain: Designed to complement your look with high-end sunglasses that protect your eyes from the sun in style. With these elegantly designed gold-framed sunglasses, you can give your Father a classic charm.

Price on request. Available on H-5/5 Ambawatta One Mehrauli Delhi.

Grooming Essentials

We all know that good skin care is important for everyone. Fathers don’t give much attention to their skin because of their busy schedules, gifting him a perfect skincare routine, to keep him looking young and healthy is a great idea.

1. The Deconstruct: This non-comedogenic face moisturizer is rich in Amino Acids and helps to retain the skin’s moisturizer and replenish the skin barrier. It deeply hydrates and moisturized the skin without making it feel oily or greasy. Panthenol present in this face moisturizer gives a soothing effect to the skin, prevents water loss, and maintains the skin barrier.

2. Love, Beauty and Planet: PETA-approved beauty brand, Love Beauty and Planet unveil two innovative products in its existing bestselling category: The Onion, Blackseed, and Patchouli range. The Hair Oil and Hair Mask aid in the reduction of hair breakage thereby strengthening the hair. The 4-step range that consists of shampoo, conditioner, hair oil & mask claims to reduce hair fall up to 95 per cent and makes the hair 12x stronger.

3. The Body Shop Ginger Haircare Gift Set: Give the gift of mane-swishing freedom. Our Shake & Swish Ginger Haircare Gift Set helps clear flakes and leaves dry, itchy scalps feeling soothed, massaged, and loved.

4. Rejuvenation Essentials: A thoughtful curation of our certified natural skin and bath care essentials, it combines the goodness of time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients. Mild, aromatic and highly nourishing, this collection is the ultimate gift of rejuvenation.

5. The Ordinary: A cult-beauty brand known for its clinical formulation with integrity. With something for everyone, The Ordinary creates a range of ingredient-led products that specifically target a variety of skin concerns and help you unlock your skincare goals through highly efficacious and affordable formulations.

Niacinamide 10 per cent + Zinc 1 per cent: Targets blemishes and skin congestion and lowers sebum activity. This water-based formulation is lightweight and gel-like in texture. Niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) has been linked to skin barrier function. Priced at Rs 600

Hyaluronic Acid 2 per cent + B5: A hydration support formula with ultra-pure, vegan hyaluronic acid. Effectively targets dryness and dehydration and is suitable for all skin types. Low, medium, and high molecular weight HA support multi-depth skin hydration. Vitamin B5 enhances surface hydration. Priced at Rs 700

6. PHY’s Back in Black Gift Set: This uber-cool gift set by PHY is made to impress. Treat your father with the benefits of activated charcoal and a spicy fragrance. The combo comes with a Phy Eau de Toilette, a 2-in-1 Charcoal Face Mask + Scrub for Deep Cleansing, and a Charcoal Face Wash. What’s not to love?

7. L’Occitane Hamper: Just in time for this heartwarming occasion, L’Occitane has curated Father’s Day Gifts, to treat and pamper your Super Dad! Explore luxurious sets of father’s day gifts, including fragrances, skincare, and grooming products, and find gift ideas for the special man in your life. All our presents are beautifully wrapped in our Provençal-style boxes and bags, helping you to create the perfect gift for your Dad.

8. Kama Ayurveda: For the man who always cares and puts you before himself, surprises him with a box of love from Kama Ayurveda’s wide range of gift boxes. Enriched with Ayurvedic herbs and essential oils, these kits are a perfect match for our heroes to unwind, relax and rejuvenate.

9. Tabac by Naso Profumi: The rich and earthy aroma of the tobacco leaves releases stress and soothes the mind and body. The edible black bean extract contains a sweet aroma likened to an almond that lends a creamy texture to the scent, followed by the sweet vanilla that creates a comforting feeling to the overall elements.

Priced at Rs 6500 for 50ml and Rs 9000 for 100ml Go grab your bottle now at https://www.nasoprofumi.com/

10. Neal’s Yard Remedies: On this special occasion of father’s day, treat your father with these gifting bundles from Neal’s Yard Remedies.

11. Schwarzkopf Professional Goodbye Yellow: This is a highly pigmented, neutralizing bonding wash by Schwarzkopf Professional that aids in canceling unwanted yellow undertones. This sulfate-free shampoo offers an instant tonal deposit to neutralize those yellow undertones while gently cleansing and strengthening the hair using Integrated Bonding Technology.

12. FCL Active Radiance Complex For Men + FCL Light Weight Non-Greasy Broad Spectrum SPF 80 Lotion: FCL lightweight non-greasy broad spectrum SPF 80 lotion increases skin defense and resistance to UV light, blue light, infra-red light, and high energy visible light.

13. K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask (at-home): An at-home leave-in treatment mask for all hair types that clinically reverses damage in 4 minutes. The patented peptide technology works to repair damage from bleach, color, chemical services and heat - restoring strength, softness, smoothness, and bounce to hair.

14. O3+ Caffeinated D-Tan Facial Kit for Men: This perfect gift kit for your father comes with Caffeinated Face Scrub: to eliminate blackheads, deep cleanse the pores and purge the skin of dirt and impurities while gently exfoliating the skin. Caffeinated Face Wash: to replenish the skin nutrients and tighten pores. Reduce blemishes and dark spots while maintaining the natural balance of oils in your skin. Caffeinated Massaging Gel: to detoxify, restore and rejuvenate the skin. The massaging gel is rich in hydrating components that help in getting soothing skin after every use. Caffeinated Face Pack: to repair and rejuvenate damaged or tanned skin and restore essential skin nutrients.

Priced at Rs. 400 Available on o3plus.com & amazon.in

15. Aqualogica Hydrate+ Sleeping Mask: It is a carefully crafted amalgamation of Coconut Water and Hyaluronic Acid that offers intense hydration to the skin overnight and gives it a radiant glow. Enriched with a blend of Fructives (Fruits & Actives), Aqualogica Hydrate+ Sleeping Mask is a perfect gift for your father on Father’s Day to rejuvenate and replenish the skin overnight to reverse the damaging effects of stress and exhaustion. This helps you achieve fresh, smooth, and supple skin every morning.

16. Ayuga 10 per cent Kumkumadi Day Cream SPF 30: The presence of 10 per cent Kumkumadi Oil and Saffron in this Day Cream brightens skin while fighting pigmentation, dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. Go on, reap the benefits of 100 per cent natural Ayurvedic herbs for clear and younger-looking skin. Enriched with SPF 30, the 10 per cent Kumkumadi Day Cream lets you enjoy the outdoors without worrying about sun damage. Its nature-derived ingredients like Saffron will be a shield for your father’s skin against the harmful UVA & UVB rays to help their skin stay protected!

17. Mamaearth’s Essential Anti-Hair Fall Kit: Best gift for fathers could be a hair nourishing kit. It is time to say goodbye to hair fall with Mamaearth Essential Anti-Hair Fall Kit! Powered with the goodness of onion, it’s the only defense you need to combat hair fall. Let nature’s goodness be your choice to control hair fall, revive hair, and improve overall hair quality. Loaded with the goodness of ingredients like Onion, Niacinamide, Keratin, Bhringraj, Amla, Pea Sprouts, Redensyl, and Vitamin E  the Essential Anti-Hair Fall Kit improves hair growth and strengthens hair roots. Rich in sulfur content. Mamaearth Essential Anti-Hair Fall Kit is safe for colored & chemically treated hair; the products in this combo are free of harmful chemicals; toxins such as Silicones, Parabens, Mineral Oil & Dyes. The kit contains an Onion scalp Serum,, Onion Shampoo, Onion Conditioner, and an Onion Oil.

Indulgent Spirits

1. Jacob Creeks: Pushing the boundaries of modern winemaking, the Double Barrel Shiraz is crafted from superior quality grapes which are first matured in traditional wine barrels then, using the unique Double Barrel technique, they are finished in aged scotch whisky barrels.

Price ranges up to Rs 2,600. For more information on the Double Barrel range and news from Jacob’s Creek, visit https://www.jacobscreek.com/en *Note  Varies as per states taxes and regulations

2. Pernod Ricard’s Havana Club 7: Cuba in a Bottle’. Havana Club 7 appeals to young and affluent consumers who revel in exclusivity and indulgent experiences. It is a dark rum matured in ex-Bourbon barrels, that bring out the rich natural flavors of Cuba in a versatile manner.

3. Indri-Trini, The New Single Malt from India: If your dad is a whisky whizz then you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Indri-Trini, an exquisite inaugural single malt expression from the house of Piccadily Distillery. It is one of the most refined and incomparable spirits across the globe. This Indian Single Malt was launched this year and has won esteemed accolades locally and internationally.

Priced at Rs 3,150 onwards. Available at Indian Markets — Goa, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh. International Markets — the US, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia

4. Monkey47: Produced in the Black Forest region of Germany, Monkey47 is one of the most aromatic gins one can find. The accents of lime, fleshy berries, and a woody forest floor give the gin both levity and depth. The fresh and exuberant Monkey 47 will surely become a favorite for those dads who are experimental and modern yet very evolved.

5. Villeroy & Boch

What about a popular Father’s Day classic, a bottle of fine wine, or a special spirit with matching glasses? Because whether it’s fine wine or an exceptional whisky, the special shape of the glasses will bring out all the nuances of the flavor. A real pleasure - and not just on Father’s Day.

6. The Balvenie Doublewood 12: If your dad has a taste for finer things in life, Father’s Day is the perfect occasion to gift him a prized possession that boasts of uniqueness, individuality, and luxury, and is exclusively handcrafted to add to his premium whisky collection. With luxury oozing in every sip, The Balvenie is the most hand-crafted of single malts which offers a unique range of premium single malts created by the Malt Master David Stewart. The Balvenie DoubleWood Aged 12 years gains its distinctive character from being matured in two different wood types. Each stage lends different qualities to the resulting single malt whisky. To make The Balvenie DoubleWood, David Stewart MBE takes whisky that has spent at least 12 years in traditional whisky casks, American oak ex-bourbon barrels, and hogsheads, and moved to Spanish oak ex-Oloroso, sherry casks for an additional nine months. The traditional casks soften and add delicate character, the sherry wood brings depth and fullness of flavor and the final few months in our tuns allow the whiskies to marry harmoniously.

It is available across the country and is priced at Rs 8840, Rs 5200, Rs 9400, Rs 8260, and Rs 8200 in Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Goa for 700ml respectively.

7. Grant’s Distinction: With its raisin cake richness that can cut through any mixer, Grant’s Distinction undeniably stirs up an inspiring ambiance whilst celebrating the many distinctions of your father. Retaining the ‘House style’ of Grant’s family, which is delicate fresh fruit flavors with subtle spice for smoothness, Grant’s Distinction has used single malt whisky from a distillery with teal-colored walls, that gives a robust, malty, and raisin cake rich character to the blend, which makes it highly mixable. With over 27 million casks in which whisky is maturing, the unique blend of Grant’s Distinction is derived from the finest of malt and grain whiskies, handpicked by master blender Brian Kingsman to appeal to new-gen of Scotch Whiskey drinkers. It is a smooth, rich, and mixable whisky with balanced sweet and spicy notes.

Grant’s Distinction is exclusively available in India and is priced at Rs 2500, and Rs 1200 for 750 ml in Mumbai and Gurgaon respectively.

8. Hapusa by NAO Spirits: Hapusa meaning Juniper in Sanskrit is the first gin to be made with the Himalayan juniper berry. The untamed flavor and aroma of the juniper triumphs in the gin and are further complemented by other indigenous botanicals such as the gondhoraj lime, fresh turmeric, raw mango, ginger, cardamom, almond and coriander seeds. Found near the snow line in the Himalayas, the elusive Juniper Berries provide a beautiful structure to the gin while the turmeric and the delectable raw mango make Hapusa, a unique contemporary gin.

Hapusa is available in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Goa, and Delhi

9. Hennessy X.O: The emblematic icon of the House of Hennessy, created by Maurice Hennessy in 1870, Hennessy X.O is the Original. It has remained unchanged since its creation, yet it never ceases to surprise the connoisseur, to whom it reveals more of its multiple facets every time it is tasted.

Price: Mumbai: Rs 37,384 Gurgaon: Rs 22,000 Available in both Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Bangalore.

10. Bombay Sapphire’s Bombay Paint collection: Holding a longstanding commitment to fostering and nurturing creativity, Bombay Sapphire’s Bombay Paint Collection boasts four flavors of edible paints. The vapor-infused spirit skillfully captures the natural notes of the botanicals which enable the spirit to blend with the various taste profiles of each of the flavors. Thus, making the Bombay Paint collection.

Happiness in a hamper

11. Betel Leaf Co: The first FSSAI Certified OnlineD2C paan company in India, they ensure the products are 100 per cent Tobacco Free, suitable for all ages, and delivered right to your doorstep. Maintaining the authentic taste of paan, Betel leaf has combined technology and tradition with tried and tested recipes to ensure it tastes the same each time.

12. Exquisite gift box by VAHDAM: Celebrate father’s day with this assortment of four delectable signature tea blends to admire the strength, support, and love of a father. Don’t forget to surprise him with VAHDAM India’s beautiful and premium gift hampers and delicious brews

Priced at Rs 799 Available on www.vahdamteas.in for delivery pan-India.

13. Urban Platter: What can be better than gifting your foodie father an Italian theme gift box? The Amore gift box contains Redoro, San Marzano, Marinara, White Cannelini, Italian Seasoning, Pizza Flour, Polenta, Porcini Mushroom & Sundried Tomato. This is just perfect for you to cook up some yummy Italian cuisine at home!

14. Poker Set: The Bira 91 Poker Set comes with a complete deck of cards, 200 chips, a dealer token, and an All-in token, giving your entire family an authentic poker experience right at home! It is the ultimate gift for fun-filled evenings and something not to be missed out on!

Priced at Rs 2999 Available on https://shop.bira91.com/bar-bar-games-68419/festive-poker-set-200-chips-8906101187522-bira91

15. Sleepy Owl: Rekindle your relationship with really good coffee with the Premium Instant Kit by Sleepy Owl. This is everything you need for the premium coffee experience. Elevate your regular cup of Instant Coffee with Sleepy Owl’s Premium Instant Kit. Make the most of Sleepy Owl’s limited edition cup and frother alongside the newly launched delicious Premium Instant Coffee. This Premium Coffee kit is a complete package for all the coffee lovers out there- ones hooked on to their black coffee or the ones who prefer it frothy and milky.

Priced at Rs 1699 Available on www.sleepyowl.co

Tech wonders

1. Dyson SupersonicTM Hair Dryer: This Father’s Day, gift your dad The Dyson SupersonicTM Hair Dryer to reduce the hair drying time with no extreme heat. Help him to get gorgeous hair in lesser time only with Dyson supersonic.

The Dyson SupersonicTM Hair Dryer is priced at Rs 34,900 Available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in You can also buy it from Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Tata Cliq, and Tata Cliq Luxury.

2. Philips TAT4506 ANC true-wireless-headphones: These ANC headphones filter out the noise you don’t want to hear, so you’re free to be with the tunes you love. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to, and the music pauses if you take either earbud out of your ear. Tap the earbud to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone’s voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case. With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won’t mind a little sweat, and you don’t need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Priced at Rs 5,999 Available on https://www.philips.co.in/c-p/TAT4506BK_00/true-wireless-headphones#see-all-benefits

3. Firefox Gypsy

This is a hybrid bike with a comfortable alloy frame that is easy to accelerate and ride on gradual inclines.

Priced at Rs 24,000/- Available on https://www.firefoxbikes.com/bicycles/hybrid_bikes/gypsy-112790611_main.html

4. LAVAZZA’s Blue LB900 Classy Compact Coffee Machine: This Lavazza’s coffee machine is a classy, compact, stylish and sleek espresso machine that is ideal for a home or office cabin. A touch interface allows 3 different coffee selections, automatic and programmable. Choosing between a classic espresso or a long espresso is easier than ever, thanks to the adjustable two-height cup rack. The large capsule collection tray can hold up to 9 used capsules, for a coffee break with no worries.

Priced at Rs 25,999 currently Rs 18,719 Available on tatacliq

5. Ikonic’s trimmer: Your old guy deserves the best! Speaking of the best, you can’t go wrong with buying Ikonic’s EDGE+ Hair Trimmer. Its high-quality and extra-wide stainless steel blades are self-sharpening, giving your dad a stress-free cut! With three-speed controls enhancing the efficiency, this trimmer is all set to become your dad’s go-to tool for having the perfect shave. Never thought it could get better than this right? We neither.

Priced at Rs 3,960 Available for purchase here

6. Havells GS6451 Rechargeable 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit: One gifting option with which you can never go wrong is a grooming kit or shaving essentials. This 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit by Havells comes with a detail trimmer, U-shape trimmer, T-shape trimmer, and foil shaver. Each trimmer has a particular set of functions like the detail trimmer is for sharp detailing in difficult areas around the beard, the U-shape trimmer ensures precise beard, neck, and side-burn styling, and the foil shaver cleans small areas around cheeks and chin, while a neat and stylish haircut can be achieved by the T-shape trimmer. With 90 minutes of full charge, the kit ensures 90 minutes of run time, which is equivalent to 15+ trimming sessions in both cord and cordless conditions.

Priced at Rs 3,495 Available on Havells

7. SanDisk iXpand flash drive: If your dad misses out on little things and forgets backing up, gift him the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive – the perfect companion for his iPhone. It offers an easy way to free up space on your iPhone and automatically backs up your camera roll. even lets the user store and watch popular-format videos straight from the drive. The device has both a flexible lightning connector and a USB 3.0 connector, so he will be able to transfer files between compatible devices. The iXpand Flash Drive also includes encryption software so that he can password-protect files and share content while keeping sensitive files secure across devices. It is also a terrific travel companion.

Priced at Rs 4269 (As per Amazon) Available on https://www.amazon.in/SanDisk-iXpand-Flash-iPhones-Computers/dp/B01F6RWV0S

8. ViewSonic TD1655 Touch Portable Monitor: To shuffle between work and family life efficiently, the 16″ portable full HD touch monitor TD1655 is perfect for overcoming one-screen limitations outside the office. The sturdy and durable portable monitor screen can also be extended from phones, tablets, or laptops for mobile work, one-on-one presentations, or leisure entertainment. Apt for multitasking, the stylish monitor is compact and lightweight, equipped with an adjustable wide stand and pivot-table display that will support various working angles, taking their work-leisure setup up a notch. So this father’s day, let your dad celebrate his me time with the perfectly equipped tech-enabled monitor.

The monitor is available on Amazon for Rs 26,699/-

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be reached at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

