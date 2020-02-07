‘What else could have been done?’ Shah to ask his team

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a closed-door meeting of BJP leaders on Saturday night even as exit polls projected the Aam Aadmi Party storming back to power in the national capital.

Party sources said the meeting would review all exit polls. All the seven Lok Sabha members from Delhi and Delhi party chief Manoj Tiwari are slated to attend the meeting. Besides, key senior ministers who have worked closely with Shah during the polls, such as Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal, are likely to participate.

BJP president J.P. Nadda will also be present in the meeting.

The poll of polls suggests the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is all set to return to power in Delhi. While some exit polls suggest the BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for two decades, is likely to gain ground, it is far away from the majority mark.

The exit polls suggest the AAP seems to have quite a lot of takers across demography, income groups and religion.

When Shah meets his team on Saturday night, he is likely to look at areas where they lagged. The BJP mounted a very aggressive campaign in the last leg of campaigning in Delhi, where it fielded most of its Lok Sabha members and sitting Chief Ministers.

BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh did not shy away from making an effort to polarise the election. When ‘Team Shah’ meets behind closed doors, the only question they could be looking at is: “What else could have been done?”

–IANS

abn/prs