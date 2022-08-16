INDIALIFESTYLE

What happened after Jaishankar visited a restaurant in US with his son?

NewsWire
0
0

A video of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has gone viral on social media, wherein he could be seen sharing an incident that took place at a restaurant he visited with his son in the US in 2021.

The video was shared by Arun Pudur, an India entrepreneur, with the caption, “Dr S Jaishankar, Min of External Affairs India, went to a restaurant with his son in the US and what happened next is hilarious.”

Later, it was also shared by Norwegian diplomat Eric Solheim, who said: “This is so fun – and so illustrative of the new world! Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs India, went to a restaurant with his son in the US and what happened next is hilarious.”

In the 57-second video clip, Jaishankar could be seen talking about his trip to the US in 2021 after the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“I went to America when they opened up for travel in 2021. My son who lives there told me that we are going to a restaurant,” Jaishankar said.

At the entrance of the restaurant, both the father and the son were asked to produce their vaccination certificates. While Jaishankar showed the certificate on his phone, his son took out his vaccine certificate from his wallet and produced it before the staff.

“I looked at his document and told myself, ‘Okay this is where they are’,” the minister said in the video.

Jaishankar’s video illustrated the advantages of having the Co-WIN portal, which has made things easier for people, as everyone has it on their phone and can show the document anytime, anywhere.

“You must understand that this is not the case with much of the world,” Jaishankar said in the video.

20220816-223602

