In wake of the Centre announcing 10 lakh government jobs in next one and half years, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain what happened to his promise of 2 crore jobs per year made in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Narendra Modi had made a written promise to provide 2 crore regular jobs per year. In the last 8 years, this government has not fulfilled its promise. Now, the Prime Minister is verbally extending a job promise of just 10 lakh in the next one and half months,” the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said.

“I must say that the comparative analysis of their ‘Baaten’ (talks), ‘Vaade’ (promises), ‘Jumle’ (gimmicks), ‘Bhashans’ (speeches) and ‘Iraade’ (intention) is needed. There is no limit to their lies. The double engine government of Narendra Modi is claiming to provide 10 lakh jobs in one and half years and the Bihar government during the 2020 Assembly election promised to give 19 lakh jobs. The 10 lakh jobs of the Centre is part of the 19 lakh jobs of the Bihar government or not?” he asked.

Tejashwi Yadav also asked the Modi government to clarify whether these would be regular or contract basis jobs and also clarify about taking fee for the examination or not.

