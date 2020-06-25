What has India gained from BJP’s relation with Chinese Communist Party: Congress

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) After the BJP attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his visit to China in 2008, the Congress on Thursday launched a counter-attack, asking the saffron party what has the country gained from BJPs relation with the Chinese Communist Party.

The Congress alleged that the BJP sent three delegations to China during the tenure of three party Presidents in the past, including the term of Rajnath Singh.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “We want to know if the BJP has been sending delegations to China to strengthen the bonds between the Communist Party and the BJP. What has the country gained out of this? Why are the borders insecure despite the bonds that you have?”

Khera said that the Congress did not have any objection to the track 2 diplomacy, but wants answers from the Prime Minister as he had good relationship with China as a Chief Minister, and what the country has gained from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visits to Ahmedabad and Mahabalipuram.

The Congress alleged that the Prime Minister gets very angry with anybody who asks simple questions like — Are our borders safe? Has there been any incursion? Or can the Indian Army continue patrolling the areas of Ladakh it was patrolling since April 1, 2020?

The Congress also objected to National Security Advisor’s (NSA) son travelling to different countries.

“Why does the India Foundation visit different countries? Whom do they meet? What’s the outcome? What’s the role of NSA Ajit Doval’s son Shaurya Doval who keeps attending these meetings through the India Foundation? These are important questions in the light of what’s happening now,” said Khera.

–IANS

miz/arm