New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANSlife) While meeting up for beverages has traditionally been the preferred first date option, more GenZ and Millennials in India are increasingly adopting “mindful drinking,” “sober curiosity,” and going on alcohol-free “dry dates.”

According to a recent study by well-known dating app, Bumble, the “Dry Dating” (alcohol-free dates) trend will continue to be popular well beyond dry January in 2023. The platform anticipated that this trend will be the top dating trend in 2022. People are intentionally selecting sober, alcohol-free dates as more single Indians reexamine their relationship with alcohol. In the new year, daters are getting better at expressing what they want and don’t want in their dating experiences, questioning the status quo, and dating on their own terms.

According to a recent national poll by the app, 24 per cent of single Indians who drink claim they won’t do so on dates in 2023. The main justification for not drinking on a date, according to the majority (56 per cent) of people, is that they want to get to know the other person without being distracted. In an effort to improve their health and wellness by consuming less alcohol, 45 per cent of respondents who drink make the decision not to drink on dates.

According to the latest study, nearly one in two (47 per cent) Millennial respondents admitted they use alcohol to calm their worries before dates, while nearly one in three (31 per cent) GenZ respondents who drink admit they do so to keep their date company.

“Since the pandemic, we have seen a rise in ‘sober curiosity’ and more people opting for alcohol-free dry dates. Dating while sober may feel more difficult for some, but nothing feels more empowering than living a life true to your needs. We want everyone in our community to be able to communicate the most authentic version of themselves, worry-free on Bumble and by using the ‘Drinking’ Badge you can express if you are sober or evaluating your relationship with alcohol.” shares Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Navigating dates when one person drinks and the other abstains doesn’t need to be awkward-and it’s certainly not a relationship deal-breaker. Bumble’s Relationship Expert, Shahzeen Shivdasani shares ideas to help you go on sober, dry dates:

Consider making the first date dry for both of you – perhaps by taking a walk or doing another sober activity

Choose coffee dates-it can be long or short, whichever works best for you.

Busting out the competition makes for a great early-in-the-game date. A run in the park, yoga, or who out-cycles who will get you into the competitive spirit!

Visit food fairs or explore street food hopping together.

Take a leisurely stroll together through the halls of a local museum full of history and pretty paintings. You’ll get a healthy dose of culture and some great photos for your social media while you’re at it!

Attend gigs, concerts, art and literary festivals that are happening in your city. You can bond over your favourite artists or authors and get to know more about your date!

