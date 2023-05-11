A new audio leak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has surfaced in which he was purportedly talking with Musarrat Jamshed Cheema about the court developments and the response of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), media reports said on Thursday.

The purported audio conversation between Imran Khan and PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has surfaced online in which the party chief  who was detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday  could be heard inquiring about the latest situation, ARY News reported.

Cheema replied that they had sent a “message to them and we are sitting in the high court now. We demanded them to bring Khan Sahib before us, otherwise we will not leave [the high court premises]”.

Khan, apparently criticising his arrest, said whatever they have done is “malicious”.

“You should also initiate a proceeding in the Supreme Court against whatever they have done today. What is Chief Justice doing,” Khan could be heard saying in the purported video, ARY News reported.

Cheema then apprised Khan, “NAB officials have just come here and we questioned them. We asked Salman Safdar to tell them to present him before the court, otherwise, we will not leave. Your case will also be heard by the Chief Justice.”

Khan replied, “No, he receives orders from them. You should talk to Azam and ask him to talk with the other people,” ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday termed Khan’s arrest by Pakistan’s anti-corruption body as illegal, and ruled that the PTI chief should be released immediately. Khan was under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

