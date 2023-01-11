ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘What more can an actor ask for?’: NTR Jr on the Globes red carpet

NewsWire
0
0

RRR may have lost the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture (Non-English), but the ‘RRR’ team still has much to celebrate. And celebrate NTR Jr will.

Talking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ on the red carpet, looking dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie, with wife Lakshmi Pranathi also in black, the ‘RRR’ star said: “It can’t get any better than this. The West accepting us … America, the Mecca of filmmaking … here we are at the Globes. What more can an actor ask for? … We are truly honoured, truly honoured.”

When asked about the ecstatic audience response to the ‘RRR’ screening at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in LA, NTR Jr, after noting how a visit to the century-old cinema was on his bucket list, said: “It blew my mind … That reaction yesterday was nothing less than the reaction back home. People were dancing, people were yelling, people were shouting and screaming. I just loved it, I just loved it.”

He added: “Audiences accepting ‘RRR’ is a very big award altogether. We’ll be truly blessed … It’ll be our pride.”

And what did he plan to do after the awards ceremony was over? With his wife beaming in the background, NTR Jr said: “I just want to relax … chill. Yes, I am going to unwind a little bit.”

20230111-090403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kim Kardashian declares she is ‘really shy’

    Katherine Heigl recovering after neck surgery

    IANS Review: ‘The Adam Project’: Reynolds and Scobell’s on-screen chemistry keeps...

    James Bond franchise must keep ‘progressing’, says Rory Kinnear