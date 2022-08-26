Use of force instances reduced by around 30 per cent in the case of South Asian individuals and 21 per cent with Blacks, according to 2021 race-based data recently released by Peel police. Since 2020, there has been an overall 15.62 % decrease in the number of times a type of force was applied on a member of the public.

The report which was presented at the Peel Police Services Board meeting indicated that the number of officers involved in use of force interactions has been decreased by 13.61%. In 2021, 400 officers were involved in use of force interactions versus 463 in 2020. Data also shows that the amount of force used in interactions was consistent across racial groups, Peel police said in a news release.

In 2021, de-escalation strategies were used as an alternative measure in 88% of incidents prior to force being used. Less than 1% of interactions with a person in crisis involved use of force.

Peel police says it is committed to dismantling racial inequities within policing and has taken a number of proactive measures in an effort to eliminate systemic racism.

Since 2020, Peel Regional Police has been collaborating with race-based subject matter experts to offer mandatory human rights-focused training on topics that include implicit bias and racial profiling. Peel Regional Police officers have completed crisis de-escalation training for interactions with children under 12 years of age, the newsrelease said.

Body-worn cameras were fully implemented for all frontline officers in 2021 to record their interactions with the public during their duties. A significant component for the roll out of this project included 12,000 hours of training for over 1,000 officers.