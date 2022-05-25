Kangana Ranaut’s action adventure ‘Dhaakad’ released in theatres on May 20, 2022. The buzz around the movie was much less when compared to the buzz generated for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which also released on the same day.

But no one expected that the film would open as poorly as it did. Industry as well as trade experts were shocked when the movie made a measly Rs. 50 lakhs on the first day of its opening. Day and three figures were the same and in total in the opening weekend the movie only made Rs. 1.55 crores and it is expected that its theatrical release run would garner a maximum of Rs. 3 crores.

Bollywood Hungama reached out to trade experts to find out what went wrong with ‘Dhaakad’. Trade expert, Komal Nahta said, “It deserved to fail as it’s such a bad film. People don’t bother about the form as much as they bother about the soul of the film. If there’s no soul, then no amount of uniqueness of the action or that it’s being helmed by a lady protagonist matters as the content was so poor. They did work a lot on the action but to no avail.”

Trade veteran Taran Adarsh also weighed in on this and said, “The content of the film has gone wrong. It’s a routine story with the focus only on action. That is a major drawback. People want wholesome entertainment to balance the heavy proceedings. The action is very stylish and very well shot. But the content has to do the talking and here, the content falls flat. The director has not been able to provide the audiences what they want to watch. Also, the title is very ‘desi’ but the content is very English. Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta have done very well. However, performances alone cannot make the film run.”

Akshaye Rathi, who is a film distributor and exhibitor said, “I haven’t seen the film yet. But nothing precedes the mandate of the audience. The audience has given its mandate and not turned up in the kind of numbers that the makers wanted it to. That is unfortunate. It’s a clearly a film that was mounted with a lot of scale and ambition. I truly believe that the success of a film like Dhaakad would have opened so many doors for many such kinds of films involving female actors. Had it done the right kind of numbers with an Alia or a Deepika or others, action films of this size and scale would have been mounted going ahead. I still hope that Kangana and other actresses still attempt to make such films as that’s something that the audience deserves to see.”

There seems to be a larger problem here for Kangana Ranaut as this movie marks her 8th flop. She was at her peak in 2014 and 2015 when ‘Queen’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ released and became box office successes.

Since then, she has had 8 box office flops. Her movie, ‘Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’ which released in 2019 got a decent response, but the scale of production was too huge so the movie couldn’t recover enough.

Her 2021 movie, ‘Thalaivi’ also did not receive the expected response, but at that time it was acceptable as theatres were closed in Maharashtra and some multiplexes in the city also refused to screen the movie.

‘Dhaakad’ is a shocker as it released at a time when movie goers are thronging the screens after 2 years of pandemic enforced break. It is heartbreaking that in relatively normal conditions too, the movie opened so poorly.