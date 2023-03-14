Desperately pleading for bail in connection with the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, former state education minister and ex-Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday asked in the court “what would the prolonged trial process in the matter achieve if he ultimately dies in judicial custody”.

“I am suffering from swelling in my legs. Adequate treatment facilities are not available in custody. What will the trial process achieve if I die? I have been behind the bars for about eight months and the investigation in the matter is still continuing,” he said while hearing on the matter at a special court here on Tuesday.

His close associate Arpita Mukherjee, from whose residences, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recovered a huge quantity of cash in July last year, also requested the court to grant her bail on “compassionate grounds”.

“I come from a good family background. I have spent eight months behind bars though I am innocent in the matter. My mother is aged and ailing. I need to be with her,” she said.

Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya also made an emotional appeal while pleading for his bail application.

“Either grant me bail or pass such an order that I do not wake up the next day,” he said.

After hearing arguments from all sides, the court finally extended the judicial custody of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee till April 19, while for Manik Bhattacharya, the custody was extended till March 21.

