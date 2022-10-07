INDIA

‘What you seek is seeking you’, says Imtiaz Ali at Int’l Sufi Rang Festival

“What you seek is seeking you”, said the noted filmmaker Imtiyaz Ali, using the famous couplet of Persian Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi while speaking at the closing ceremony of the seven-day International Sufi Rang Festival (ISRF), which concluded in Ajmer on Friday.

In fact this was the tagline of the Shahrukh Khan-starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, a romantic movie written and directed by Ali.

“Cinema is one of the most important and influential art forms today, which has fairly contributed to the dissemination of universal values of Sufism through mystical music,” Ali said.

Ali’s address was followed by the rendition of the hit number ‘O Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aa Jaa’ from his film ‘Rockstar’ by acclaimed singer Mohit Chauhan.

The festival brought together not just Sufi artistes and calligraphers, but also writers, journalists, filmmakers and musicians.

ISRF, conceived by Haji Syed Salman Chishty of Ajmer Sharif, is being hosted and organised by Chishti Foundation for the past 15 years inside the 800-year-old courtyard at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, known as Mahfil-e-Samaa Khana (spiritual audition hall).

