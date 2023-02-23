The opposition party leaders should not consider themselves “above the law”, the BJP said on Thursday as it tore into the Congress for staging a protest in the Delhi airport tarmac denouncing police action against its spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Addressing the media, National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that everything has been done lawfully. Congress leaders should not live under this misconception that they are above the law. Congress is playing the “victim card” after using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family members.

He further said, “Congress leaders ‘flouted rules’ by protesting on Delhi airport tarmac and endangering the lives of fellow passengers. People were inconvenienced by the Congress’ protests. PM Modi enjoys the blessings of more than 140 crore people of the country and abusing him is like digging a hole in which the Congress will fall.”

People will teach the Congress a lesson, Bhatia added.

Pawan Khera was arrested this morning by the Assam Police at the airport after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against the prime minister.

Soon after the arrest, Khera moved the Supreme Court on consolidation of FIRs against him and some protective orders.

Taking up his plea, the Apex Court granted him interim relief, ruling that he will be released on temporary bail upon production before a magistrate in Delhi. The interim relief is till Tuesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Khera: “We have protected you but there has to be some level of discourse…”.

The top court will hear Khera’s plea to club all FIRs at one place.

20230223-164802