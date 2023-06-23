INDIA

Whatever starts from Patna becomes a people’s movement, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday termed the meeting of opposition parties here as “successful”, contending that whatever starts from Patna, turns into a people’s movement.

“When (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish (Kumar) ji came to me in Kolkata, I suggested to him that the starting point of opposition unity begins from Patna. Whatever starts from Patna, it turns into a people’s movement in the country.

“The leaders of 17 parties sat together in Patna and it was a successful meeting. Everything that happened in the meeting was fine and satisfactory,” Banerjee said at joint press conference after the meeting.

Looking towards RJD chief Lalu Prasad, she said that Lalu ji came to a political meeting after a long time.

“The opposition unity kicks off from Patna and it has taken a great start. We are united and we will fight together against the BJP. Manipur is burning and fire also is in our hearts as well. Hence, we have to uproot the Modi government, which is doing whatever it wants to. Anyone who speaks against the Modi government, it targets them with CBI and ED. They have fully controlled the media organisations,” Banerjee said.

“They register cases against the opposition leaders. They concentrate on these things but not concern about inflation, unemployment, rape with women. They appoint Vice Chancellors in the universities according to their wishes,” she added.

“If required, we will make sacrifices. We will protect the country. The second phase of the meeting will take place in Shimla where we will make the futuristic strategy,” she said.

