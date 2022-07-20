Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Europe to continue shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki, where he will share the screen with actress Taapsee Pannu. Off work, he was seen posing with chefs in London and the pictures are going viral on the Internet.

A UK-based culinary professional, who goes by the name of @beingchefhassan on Instagram, shared pictures where SRK can be seen posing with two chefs. The chef, a senior sous chef at the Tuscan Bistro, London, had earlier clicked a picture with SRK back in 2017 and posted a YouTube video of a pasta preparation that he had prepared for SRK two years ago.

Posting a set of three pictures on his Insta, the chef wrote SRK’s dialogue from ‘Om Shanti Om’, in the caption, ‘Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai’.

In the pictures, one can see SRK wearing a pair of sunglasses with messy hair, a light stubble. The actor donned a simple white t-shirt which he rounded off with a black jacket.

Earlier, pictures from the sets of ‘Dunki’ had gone viral on the Internet as they showed SRK wearing a checkered shirt, black pants and a kada (wrist gear).

‘Dunki’ is being directed by superstar director Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for helming films like the ‘Munnabhai’ franchise, ‘PK’ and ‘3 Idiots’. His last film was the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Sanju’, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Taapsee Pannu had earlier told the media during the promotions of her sports biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ that she had completed one schedule of ‘Dunki’ and that 40 per cent of the film has been shot in that schedule. ‘Dunki’ is set to drop in theatres on Decmeber 22, 2023.

