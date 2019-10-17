What’s Julie Andrews biggest disappointment?

London, Oct 21 (IANS) Veteran actress Julie Andrews says losing her singing voice is her biggest disappointment.

Andrews, 84, began performing at 12. She is known for classics like “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound Of Music”. In 1997, the Oscar-winning actress had a throat surgery after which she lost her singing voice.

“Losing my singing voice. I had to have an operation and unfortunately it was not successful. I’ve not been able to sing since,” theguardian.com quoted Andrews as saying when asked about her biggest disappointment.

The actress said she owes the discovery of her voice to her parents.

When asked what is her greatest fear, the actress said: “Something happening to my kids.”

Andrews says a reading vacation is on top of her bucket list.

“I have so little time to read. My idea is to be in a lovely place under an umbrella for a week or two, reading all the books on my bedside table,” she said.

Asked when did she cry last, the actress said: “Working on my memoir because some memories were painful to revisit.”

