What’s open and closed in Brampton during the lockdown

Effective Monday, November 23, at 12:01 am, Brampton as part of the Peel Region, is in the Grey-Lockdown Level of the Government of Ontario’s Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework.

The Province’s Grey-Lockdown Level includes these safety measures and restrictions:

Organized public events, social gatherings and religious services, rites and ceremonies

No indoor organized public events or social gatherings except with members of the same household. Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having close contact with one other person;

Outdoor organized public events or social gatherings limited to a maximum of 10 people;

Wedding services, funeral services and religious services, rites or ceremonies where physical distancing can be maintained can have up to 10 people indoors or 10 people outdoors.



Businesses

Retail stores permitted to be open for curbside pick-up or delivery only, with certain exceptions such as for supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, discount and big box retailers selling groceries, beer, wine and liquor stores, safety supply stores, and convenience stores, which will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity;

Restaurants, bars, and food and drink establishments will only be able to provide takeout, drive-through and delivery. Indoor and outdoor dining services are prohibited;

Personal care services including hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and tattoo parlours closed;

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments closed;

Indoor sports and recreational facilities, including pools, closed with limited exceptions.



Schools and Childcare

Schools, before and after school programs, and child care will remain open;

Postsecondary schools open for virtual learning with some limited exceptions for training that can only be provided in-person, such as clinical training or training related to a trade.

City Hall and Corporate Facilities

City Hall and corporate facilities remain open for in-person services by appointment only. Walk-ins are not permitted. To book an appointment, visit www.brampton.ca/skiptheline.

City Recreation Centres

Effective November 23, 2020, all City of Brampton recreation facilities will close to the public. For online videos on staying fit and active, click here.

Residents and businesses can call 311, visit www.311brampton.ca or use the 311 mobile app for more information and service requests.