New Delhi, March 12 (IANSlife) The world’s most meticulously chosen diamonds, each with a special inscription number to ensure the most exquisite, uncommon, natural, and ethically sourced diamonds, are De Beers Forevermark. Situated in Souza Arcade, the brand’s new boutique exclusively showcases its wide array of the stunning jewellery designs including the signature Forevermark Avaanti and Icon collections, Circle of Trust diamond bangles, Traditional Setting collection, the Forevermark Tribute stackable ring collection among others.

“It is a proud moment for us to launch our first Boutique in Mangalore, a prominent city in Karnataka. Our new store is a true reflection of De Beers Forevermark – the different layers of our heritage within a modern design. It is a celebration of our beautiful diamond jewellery designs and is a place where we celebrate the brilliance of natural, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds in exquisitely crafted jewellery pieces. We are looking forward to a good response from the discerning consumers in the city,” states Amit Pratihari, Vice President, De Beers Forevermark.

“We feel proud and honoured to open the first boutique in Mangalore offering the exclusive collections from De Beers Forevermark. When it comes to buying diamond jewellery, there are a lot of questions consumers raise but we know that with De Beers Forevermark’s authenticity of unique inscription number on each diamond, they can be rest assured that they will receive only the most beautiful diamonds. Set in modern designs for everyday wear, I am sure Mangalorean’s would appreciate the brand’s offerings,” said Prasanth Shet, Franchisee Partners, De Beers Forevermark.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230312-134204