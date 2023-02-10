BUSINESS/ECONOMYDIASPORAWORLD

What’s the India connection of OpenAI CTO Mira Murati?

Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OpenAI, the company that created the ChatGPT AI-powered chatbot, recently expressed her concerns about its misuse.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Murati expressed concerns over the potential misuse of the chatbot, saying: “Artificial intelligence (AI) can be misused, or it can be used by bad actors. So then, there are questions about how you govern the use of this technology globally. How do you govern the use of AI in a way that is aligned with human values?”

Mira Murati was born in 1988 in San Francisco in the US to Indian-origin parents.

She joined OpenAI in June 2018, and in May 2022, she was promoted to her current role.

According to her LinkedIn profile, her previous roles at OpenAI included VP of Applied AI and Partnerships (June 2018-December 2020) and SVP of Research, Product, and Partnerships (June 2018-December 2020), (December 2020-May 2022).

She has previously worked for Goldman Sachs (2011), Zodiac Aerospace (2012-13), Tesla (2013-16), and Leap Motion (2016-18).

Murati graduated from Dartmouth College with a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Mechanical Engineering and is currently based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Earlier this week, Microsoft introduced its new Bing powered by “next-generation” ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI), and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.

The AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser are now available for preview at Bing.com, to “deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content”.

