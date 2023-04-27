INDIA

‘What’s your contribution to the country’, Kharge tears into BJP

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday, as he asked him what is the contribution that the BJP has made to the country.

Addressing a public rally in Gadag district in poll-bound Karnataka, Kharge said, “What is BJP’s contribution to the country? Not even your pet dog has given its life for the country.”

“Sonia Gandhi started giving free rice to the people. The NREGA scheme was introduced by us. The BJP’s only achievement in Karnataka is taking 40 per cent commission. And PM Modi backs these people. It’s no wonder that despite being the Prime Minister, Modi is going to villages and talukas to campaign for BJP leaders,” Kharge added.

“The Prime Minister had promised to bring back all the black money stashed in foreign banks, and give Rs 15 lakh to every citizen. But all the money seems to be with Adani. The Prime Minister was supposed to give employment to 18 crore youth. But no jobs have been given. The double-engine government has failed. During Congress rule, big dams, and massive irrigation projects were executed. What has PM Modi done in the past nine years,” Kharge asked.

“If we win in Karnataka, we will win throughout the country,” the Congress leader claimed.

20230427-164606

