SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp adding option to hide ‘Last Seen’ status from specific contacts

NewsWire
0
0

After rolling out emoji reactions, Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly adding the option to hide your ‘Last Seen’ status from specific contacts.

With the latest beta release of its iOS app, WhatsApp has added an option that allows users to limit specific individuals from seeing their “Last Scene” status, according to WABetaInfo.

If you are not familiar with that part of WhatsApp, it is the feature that indicates when someone last checked the app, and it is a way to find out if a contact may have potentially seen your message even if they have read receipts turned off, reports Engadget.

For a while now, WhatsApp has allowed you to limit who sees your status to only your contacts. You can also disable the feature altogether, but you have not had the ability to prevent specific individuals from seeing that information.

However, WhatsApp iOS beta version 22.9.0.70 adds a new “My Contacts Except” option under the Last Seen section of the app’s privacy settings.

According to WABetaInfo, adding an individual to that list also prevents you from seeing their status.

The outlet said WhatsApp is also implementing more granular privacy controls for both profile photos and about sections.

With the feature now in beta testing on both Android and iOS, it likely will not be long until it is officially available on WhatsApp, the report said.

20220417-180803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Top mobile event ‘MWC 2022’ in tight spot amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Hackers access personal data of job candidates: Panasonic

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 likely to feature upgraded camera system

    India to see 500 mn 5G mobile subscriptions by 2027: Report