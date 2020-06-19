Trending now

WhatsApp down in India: Online status, privacy settings face issues

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) WhatsApp went down on Friday evening for millions of users in India and elsewhere who reported issues with privacy settings as well as last seen online status not working.

According to outage monitor portal Down Detector, there was a 66 per cent spike in WhatsApp down reports, with last seen online status not working for them as well as 28 per cent reporting connection issues.

Both Android and iOS WhatsApp users took to Twitter to report the issues.

“WhatsApp is experiencing issues when updating privacy settings,” tweeted WaBetainfo which tracks new features in Beta versions of the messasing app.

“Has anyone else’s ‘last seen’ on WhatsApp been automatically turned off and can’t turn it back on?!” one user tweeted.

“Does anyone know what’s going on with #whatsapp?” tweeted another.

Facebook or WhatsApp were yet to comment on the outage.

On June 16, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram suffered outages in various parts of the world, and Instagram users were not able to post direct messages.

In the first week of April, Facebook and Instagram went down for the PC and desktop users in the UK.

On April 2, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for millions of users in North and South America and Europe.–IANS

