INDIASCI-TECH

WhatsApp launches official chat on iOS, Android

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched its official chat on the platform where users can receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it on iOS and Android.

According to WABetaInfo, the chat comes marked with a green badge, and also includes tips and tricks on how to use the app, as well as information on new features and updates.

Verified badges ensure that the chat is legitimate, helping to prevent users from falling victim to scams or phishing attempts that imitate the official WhatsApp account.

Moreover, the report stated that the benefit of receiving these messages in the official chat is that users can easily stay notified without having to search for the latest information themselves.

Users can also receive updates directly from WhatsApp, and if they do not want to receive notifications, they can always archive, mute, or block the chat.

The report further mentioned that the first message sent by WhatsApp in the official chat explains how to make messages disappear and links to an official FAQ.

Disappearing messages is a feature that allows users to send messages that disappear from both the sender and receiver’s chat after a certain period of time.

The new WhatsApp official chat is currently available to some random users, and it is unclear how people are selected since it seems to be a random selection, the report said.

Meanwhile, Meta has introduced a new WhatsApp app for Windows that loads faster and features an interface similar to the mobile version of the app.

Users can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

20230324-172202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre to approve Rs 32K cr investment for 2,880 MW power...

    Love prevails over hatemongers: UP couple stands firm despite ordeal

    Wellness Tourism finds many seekers in the health-conscious world

    78 Afghan evacuees released from ITBP quarantine centre in Delhi