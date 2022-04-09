SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp likely turns off ‘media visibility’ option for disappearing chats

NewsWire
0
1

Meta-owned WhatsApp is likely now automatically turning off the option of “media visibility” for disappearing chats on WhatsApp for Android, which let people view media in their phone’s gallery.

According to WA BetaInfo, the new move is to ensure a better privacy experience when using disappearing messages and to help keep media more private in disappearing chat threads.

In addition, the messaging platform is also rolling out the same change on WhatsApp for iOS, where the option “Save to Camera Roll” is automatically turned off for disappearing chats.

In this case, images, videos and GIFs are never automatically saved in a user’s camera roll if the general setting is enabled.

Users can still save media manually in disappearing chats. Some users on certain versions of Android already have an option to manually save media, the report said.

On WhatsApp for iOS, users can save media as normally users do.

The changes are rolled out to all users on beta and public builds and full activation to everyone may happen within the next 24 hours.

20220409-191003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sony releases voice commands feature to PS5 in new beta update

    US FDA to authorise Pfizer jabs for 12 to 15-year-old by...

    Space launch from UK soil in ‘next few years’

    Xiaomi 12 Ultra likely to feature 5x periscope telephoto lens