Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on limiting polls to only one choice on Android beta.

The company is planning to introduce a new option within the poll composer, which will allow the sender to limit the poll to only one choice, reports WABetaInfo.

The new feature will be helpful as it will help everyone in the conversation, avoiding confusion.

When users select multiple options in a poll, it leads to “some ambiguity, and it can be difficult to determine which option is the most popular or the final result”, the report said.

However, with the new feature, the poll results will be clear and more accurate.

The ability to limit polls to only one choice is currently under development, and is expected to be released in a future update of the application.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats.

This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations.

