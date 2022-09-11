SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp may soon add camera shortcut for iPhone users

NewsWire
0
2

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is likely working on a feature that will add a new camera shortcut for iPhone users on their app.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Programme, bringing the version up to 22.19.0.75. The version marked within WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.19.75 and the TestFlight build is 22.19.0.

A screenshot showed that the camera shortcut is placed within the navigation bar and it will show up for those users that can already create a community in the future.

It looks exactly like the one implemented on WhatsApp beta for Android (but since there was a bug, it has temporarily been removed in another update), the report said.

Since this shortcut is now under development, it is still not visible to users because WhatsApp plans to release it in a future update of the app, it added.

Earlier this month, a report said that WhatsApp is working on a new feature for businesses to let them manage chats from their linked devices in an upcoming subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses.

Under a new optional subscription plan called WhatsApp Premium, users will be able to use additional features such as the ability to create a custom business link and link up to 10 devices to their accounts in the future.

20220911-170003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1st pig heart transplant recipient died of heart failure, not rejection

    Telegram to help Brazil curb fake news

    iOS 15.4 may finally bring 120Hz animations to all apps

    N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military