SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp may soon add newsletters to Status tab on Android beta

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly redesigning its Status tab to include newsletters, for Android beta.

The company is working on changing the Status tab by adding two different sections– status and newsletter, reports WABetaInfo.

The important aspects of this newly designed section will be the incorporation of users’ subscribed newsletters directly into the status tab, as well as the capability to search for newsletters by username.

Moreover, status updates will be displayed in a horizontal layout similar to Instagram Stories.

Users who create and subscribe to a newsletter will have their phone numbers hidden to prevent the disclosure of their identity.

Also, users will likely be able to control who they follow and no one else will be able to see that, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new private newsletter feature, which will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information.

20230301-100203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UIDAI deliberates on focus areas like resident centricity, ‘Ease of Living’

    Hackers using malicious Gmail, Microsoft Edge extension to spy on emails

    Indian scientist develops tech for repair of turbine blades, aerospace components

    Over 200 Apple suppliers commit to using clean power