Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to schedule calls within their group chats.

Users will be able to select a title, date and time for their call, making sure that everyone in the group is aware of when it will take place, reports WABetaInfo.

It is useful when the group is organising an event, by allowing members to schedule a call to discuss the details and confirm that everyone is available.

The ability to schedule a call within the group chats is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature which will allow users to create calling shortcuts.

With the new feature, it will be possible to create a calling shortcut by just tapping the contact cell within the list of contacts. This feature will be helpful for users who frequently make calls to the same person and do not want to go through the same process again-and-again, that is, opening the application and searching for the contact every time.

