SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp now lets users report status updates on iOS beta

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to report status updates, on iOS beta.

The beta testers will see a new “Report” option in the status updates, reports WABetaInfo.

With the new feature, users can report any status update that might violate the Terms of Service, which will then be sent to the moderation team.

Also, the feature makes sure that the messages, media, location sharing, calls and status updates are all protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices.

This means that the content of the messages and private calls will remain inaccessible to anyone, including WhatsApp, Meta or any third-party proxy provider.

The new feature is useful as it will make the platform safe and secure for all users.

The ability to report status updates is available to some beta testers after installing the latest beta version of the application, and it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Last month, WhatsApp was reportedly working on this feature for Android beta.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the messaging platform had announced that it was rolling out new features coming to its status, including ‘Voice Status’, ‘Status Reactions’ and much more.

20230224-100805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple may introduce its mixed reality headset at WWDC

    Scams targeting Indian EV industry on the rise: Report

    Natural antioxidant Gamma Oryzanol gains popularity in India

    Musk set to depose before Twitter lawyers ahead of Oct trial