WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti quits after 4 months

Vinay Choletti, Head of WhatsApp Pay in India, has quit within four months in the job, as digital payments industry soars in the country.

Choletti replaced Manesh Mahatme, who joined WhatsApp from Amazon, in September this year.

“As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years,” Choletti wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life,” he added.

Late last year, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) approved increasing the user cap for WhatsApp’s payment service from the current 20 million to 40 million users.

WhatsApp received the nod from NPCI in April this year to expand the payment service to 100 million users.

Mahatme worked at WhatsApp Payment for nearly 18 months and according to Meta, he has played an important role in expanding the access to ‘payments on WhatsApp’ in India.

Mahatme had joined as Director and Head of WhatsApp Pay in April last year.

