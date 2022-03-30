INDIASCI-TECH

Whatsapp Privacy policy: Delhi HC expresses concern about data sharing

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday raised concerns about data sharing by social media platforms as it heard the appeal of WhatsApp and its parent company Meta (formerly Facebook) against the probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into the instant messaging app’s latest privacy policy.

A division bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Poonam A. Bamba was hearing the appeal filed by FB and Whatsapp challenging the single-judge order which refused to stay the CCI’s order in April last year.

Expressing concern about the privacy matter, the bench said users are mostly unaware of the data sharing by private entities like Cambridge Analytica.

As on January 3, the High Court had extended the time for filing replies to the two notices issued by the CCI to the social media giants, the bench said that the time extension order will remain in force while directing the parties to file their written submissions prior to the next hearing and posted the matter for July 21.

During the course of the hearing, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing on behalf of Facebook and WhatsApp, submitted that the new privacy policy gives the users freedom to not share their data and there is no element of coercion involved.

In June 2021, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay a notice issued by the CCI, asking WhatsApp to furnish certain information in connection with the probe, ordered in March, on the instant messaging app’s new updated privacy policy.

On October 23, 2021, the Centre had told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp has already violated the fundamental rights of users in the country by denying dispute resolution rights while opposing a plea filed by WhatsApp and Facebook against the new IT rules.

20220330-164203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Educational institutes in Himachal to close till May 1

    10 students injured in cooking cylinder blast in UP college

    Pregnant women to get admission without Covid report

    Kerala to adopt pro-people approach while classifying Covid deaths