WhatsApp rolling ‘Call Link’ feature on Windows beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new “Call Link” feature, which will allow users to create a link to join a call, on Windows beta.

The new feature is available to beta testers within the calls tab, reports WABetaInfo.

Users can choose the call type between voice and video, and then copy the link so that they can share it with their WhatsApp chats to invite people to join the call.

The URL will be unique every time someone creates a new call link, so that no one can join users’ private calls without their approval.

The new feature is helpful as it will allow users to invite people to join a WhatsApp call without the need to add them to the contacts.

The new call link option is released to some beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2307.1.0 update available on the Microsoft Store, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new photo and video shortcut within chats and groups, on Windows beta.

