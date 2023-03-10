Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out 21 new emojis to some beta testers for Android.

According to WABetaInfo, it is no longer necessary to download and use a different keyboard to send these 21 emojis from the latest Unicode 15.0, as they can now be sent directly from the official WhatsApp keyboard.

Earlier, the new 21 emojis were not visible within the official WhatsApp keyboard as they were under development, but it was possible to send them by using an alternate keyboard.

Moreover, the report said that the introduction of new emojis finally eliminates the problem that confused users, as they could receive these emojis but were unable to send them without workarounds.

According to the report, some users may be able to access the new emojis from the official WhatsApp keyboard starting today, even on different versions of the app.

In order to increase the chances of your account getting enabled, it is still recommended that you keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version, the report added.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature — “silence unknown callers” — which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre.

The new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

