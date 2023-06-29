INDIA

WhatsApp rolling out 32-person video calling feature on Windows beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to create video calls with up to 32 people, on Windows beta.

Beta users will receive a message that invites them to try calling their groups, reports WABetaInfo.

Earlier, only the ability to place audio calls with up to 32 people was available on Windows.

However now, with the latest update, beta users can also video call with up to 32 people.

The new feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

In November last year, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced this feature for Android and iOS.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some beta testers on Windows.

With this feature, users will get the choice to share a specific window or the complete screen with everyone participating in the video call.

2023062931050

