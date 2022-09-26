INDIASCI-TECH

WhatsApp rolling out Call Links, group video call for 32 people: Mark Zuckerberg

NewsWire
0
8

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced that WhatsApp is rolling out Call Links to make it easier to start and join a call in just one tap.

“We’ve also started testing secured and encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people on WhatsApp,” Zuckerberg posted. Group calling on WhatsApp untill now allowed up to eight participants to video call with each other.

Users can tap the ‘Call Links’ option within the Calls Tab and create a link for an audio or video call and share it easily with family and friends.

People will need the latest version of the app to use Call Links as the rollout begins this week.

Reports surfaced in April that in a bid to make group calling better, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will soon support up to 32 participants in group voice calls.

The update includes a redesigned interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms.

In July, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature where the users can join a group video or voice call even after its started, and you see the participants in a video call screen the way you see on various communication apps.

WhatsApp said that the ‘Joinable calls’ reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp.

If someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop-off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing.

For over 400 million users in India, WhatsApp video calls are an easiest medium to connect to their loved ones especially in the social distancing times.

20220926-182605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After seven years at the helm of Team India, Shastri not...

    Apple fixes new zero-day bug being actively exploited by hackers

    Railways to revert to pre-Covid regular services

    Russia-Ukraine war: Shipment of N-reactor components for Kudankulam plants a concern