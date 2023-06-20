SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolling out enhanced media picker on Android beta

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out an enhanced media picker with numbered thumbnails on Android beta.

Each selected item is now given a number by the new media picker, which is shown on its thumbnail, reports WABetaInfo.

This numbering scheme provides users a clear visual reference and correlates to the sequence in which the media items are chosen.

Previously, when users chose the media to send, a simple checkbox was shown indicating the choice.

Although it completed its goal, it was frequently difficult to remember the sequence of the media users had chosen, especially when a large number of things were selected.

However, with the new feature, beta users can now maintain control over the order in which media items are sent.

It also helps by allowing users to make any necessary adjustments before sending the media.

The enhanced media picker is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming days, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android.

20230620-090404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Crypto lender Celsius Network pauses all withdrawals, transfers

    Google India purged 4L bad content pieces in May

    Tips you need to know about account security on KuCoin

    Samsung to showcase Bespoke home appliances at IFA 2022