WhatsApp rolling out feature to adjust text size on Windows beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Windows beta, which allows users to adjust text size.

For beta users, a new option is available under the ‘Personalisation’ menu within the app settings, reports WABetaInfo.

With this new feature, the platform intends to make it easier for users to adjust text size for the Windows app.

Moreover, users can also reset the text size with CTRL + 0. Increasing the font size will help users to read messages easily and reducing the text size can benefit the users who prefer a compact layout.

The ability to adjust text size is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a feature to create video calls with up to 32 people, on Windows beta.

Earlier, only the ability to place audio calls with up to 32 people was available on Windows.

2023070534378

