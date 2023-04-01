SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolling out feature to disable multiple answers within polls on Windows beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a feature on Windows beta which disables multiple answers within polls.

A new option is available within the poll creator which allows users to force other people to select only one answer, reports WABetaInfo.

As respondents are forced to select the option they firmly believe in, this new feature will result in more accurate polls.

Moreover, this feature can be especially helpful for queries that only need one response as the poll will be more relevant.

Some WhatsApp beta testers have already received this functionality for Android and iOS.

The ability to disable multiple answers within polls is currently available for some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update available on the Microsoft Store, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new “multi-selection” feature for messages on Windows beta.

With the new feature, users can select multiple messages after clicking on “Select” within the context menu of a conversation. Also, they can click anywhere within a conversation and then the “Select messages” option will appear.

20230401-155604

