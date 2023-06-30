INDIA

WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users send high-quality videos on Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

Beta users will see a new button within the drawing editor which will allow them to send high-quality videos, reports WABetaInfo.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

The new option only appears when the users select a large-size video.

A tag will be added to the message bubble when sending a video with the high-quality option to inform the recipient that the video is sent using this feature.

This feature is not available when sharing videos through status updates.

The ability to send videos in high-quality is currently rolling out to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android and iOS beta, which allows users to send high-definition photos.

2023063031862

