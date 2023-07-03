Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on iOS beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible, reportsWABetaInfo.

The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

A tag will be added to the message bubble when sending a video with the high-quality option to inform the recipient that the video is sent using this feature.

This feature is not available when sharing videos through status updates. The platform is also rolling out additional enhancements regarding profile icons within group chats.

Particularly, the profile pictures of contacts whose thumbnails are missing or hidden have been updated.

The initials of each group member’s name appear on these thumbnails now.

This enhancement is expected to make it easier for other participants in the conversation to instantly recognise the individual represented by the thumbnail.

The ability to send high-quality videos, along with enhancements for profile icons within group chats, is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, the report said.

