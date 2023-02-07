SCI-TECHWORLD

WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users share up to 100 media on Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature which will allow users to share up to 100 media within the chats, on Android beta.

With the new feature, beta users can now select up to 100 media in the media picker within the application, which was earlier limited to only 30, reports WABetaInfo.

This feature is useful as users will finally be able to share entire albums, making it easier to share memories and moments.

Moreover, it will help users to avoid selecting the same photo or video more than once when they have to send a lot of media files.

The ability to share up to 100 media within the chats is available for some beta testers and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on Android beta.

While the characters of the group subject have been increased from 25 to 100 to provide group admins more freedom when naming their groups, the group description increased from 512 characters to 2048 characters.

