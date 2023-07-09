Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new ‘link with phone number’ feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.

With this feature, beta users can now link their account to WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR Code, reports WABetaInfo.

The feature allows users to link a device using their primary account phone number and a one-time password (OTP) generated by WhatsApp Web.

To use the feature, open the WhatsApp Web on the desktop and select the new “Link with phone number” option.

Then enter the phone number and after that users should be prompted with an 8-character pin that they need to enter.

The new feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

